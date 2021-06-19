Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$115.14. Magna International shares last traded at C$112.91, with a volume of 977,815 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$33.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.79.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

