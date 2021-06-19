Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 22,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,174. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

