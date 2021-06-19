Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

