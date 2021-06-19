Manchester United plc (MANU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on July 30th

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Manchester United stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,895. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.83 million, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MANU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.