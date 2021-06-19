Manchester United plc (MANU) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09 on July 30th

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Manchester United stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,895. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.83 million, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.