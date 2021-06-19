Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Announces $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.83 million, a P/E ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30). The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
