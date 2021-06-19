Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Announces $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.83 million, a P/E ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30). The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MANU shares. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

