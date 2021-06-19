Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Lowered to Hold at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

