Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 136,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

