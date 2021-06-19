Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,584 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Marathon Petroleum worth $363,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 967.7% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 158,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 559.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

