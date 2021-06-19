Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

