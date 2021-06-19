Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

MPC stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

