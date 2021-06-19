Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 2,295,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,508. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

