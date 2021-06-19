Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.
MRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 2,295,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,508. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
