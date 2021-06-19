Marlin (POND) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $60.37 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00182062 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.52 or 0.00866468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.02 or 0.99787988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

