Martin Court Purchases 6 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

On Friday, April 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,337 ($30.53) per share, with a total value of £140.22 ($183.20).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,478 ($32.38) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,418.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

