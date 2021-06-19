Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 47,067 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,043.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $500.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

