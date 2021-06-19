Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $30,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $225.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

