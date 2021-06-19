Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 2,478 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.53% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,065,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,115.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,176.72. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

