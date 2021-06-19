Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,280 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $20,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.12. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

