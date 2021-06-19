Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.