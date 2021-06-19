Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $781,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

