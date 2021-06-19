Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,403,832 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $585,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $5,622,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 4,231,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

