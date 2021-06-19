Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,382,011 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,462,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,382,011 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $963,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

