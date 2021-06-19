Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 461,094 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,655,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 461,094 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 8.73% of PRA Health Sciences worth $867,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,155 shares of company stock worth $29,780,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $167.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

