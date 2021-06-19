Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 406,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. 233,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,325. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.