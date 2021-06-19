Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 406,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth $132,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.67. 233,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

