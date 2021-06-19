Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.62% of Matthews International worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.