Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

