Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells $2,684,400.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $196.12.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.