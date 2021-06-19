Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells $2,684,400.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

