megaBONK (MBONK) Market Capitalization Reaches $348,628.15

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $348,628.15 and approximately $5,140.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00059432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00739688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083902 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.