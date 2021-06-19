Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.44. 19,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,543,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,358 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

