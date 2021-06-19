Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

SMIZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meliá Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

