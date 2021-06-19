Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 114,619 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 987.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,619 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

