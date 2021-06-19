Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,366 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

