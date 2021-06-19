Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,311 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 137,247.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 97,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 97,446 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 431.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

