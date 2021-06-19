Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,365 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,604.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock valued at $102,902,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.