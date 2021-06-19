MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Shares Down 1.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €151.10 ($177.76) and last traded at €151.45 ($178.18). Approximately 399,671 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €153.75 ($180.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of €145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.01.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

