Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s stock price fell 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 283,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 337,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.