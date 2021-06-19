Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Reaches $502,706.01

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $502,706.01 and $99,563.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00204956 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001977 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00628617 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.