Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $184,579.20 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $260.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.66. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.