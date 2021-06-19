MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $40.86 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

