Michael J. Bonello Sells 17,216 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PRAH stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.14. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.