Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.