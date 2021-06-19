Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CQP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.