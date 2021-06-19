Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,866 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $33,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

