Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $38.55 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.08% of SPS Commerce worth $38,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC opened at $98.24 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.