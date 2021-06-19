Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $47.58 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

TMUS stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.