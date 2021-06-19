Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 211.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of NortonLifeLock worth $36,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $119,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

