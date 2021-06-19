Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 20,420 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Everbridge by 1,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

