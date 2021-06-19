Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 19,351 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Meredith by 15.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Meredith by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

MDP stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

