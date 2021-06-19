Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 3.04.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

