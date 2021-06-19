Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PVH by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PVH by 14.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PVH by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PVH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $101.71 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

